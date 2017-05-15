PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Rory McIlroy says tests indicate no new injury to his back, only what he described as a "low-grade response" to his rib injury in January.

McIlroy had an MRI upon returning to Northern Ireland because of mild pain he felt during The Players Championship. He said in a statement Monday that he is entered in the BMW PGA Championship next week at Wentworth and will decide early next week if he can play.

The four-time major champion had a hairline rib fracture in January and missed seven weeks.

McIlroy played four times in six weeks through the Masters before taking a three-week break to get married. He says he might have aggravated the injury by practicing three days in a row to get ready for The Players.