Si Woo Kim has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson with recurring back problems that plagued him during the final round of his victory at the Players Championship.

Kim, 21, who won by 3 strokes over Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen, said his back "began to flare up," on Saturday night and that he received treatment Sunday "that helped get me through the round, and fortunately, win the tournament.''

He said he felt it was best to take get fully healthy and take this week's event off, in a statement released by the PGA Tour.

Kim, who won last year's Wyndham Championship, had gone 16 straight starts without posting a top-10 finish and had withdrawn from four tournaments with back-related issues, including as recently as the Shell Houston Open.