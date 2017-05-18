BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Regions Tradition, the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors.

Lee Janzen, Jeff Sluman and Miguel Angel Jimenez joined McCarron atop the leaderboard at Greystone.

Sluman and Jimenez closed with birdies, and Janzen had a run of six birdies and a bogey from holes 10-17. McCarron was left with a short eagle putt after his approach bounced off the grandstand on No. 18.

Kenny Perry, the 2014 winner, was a stroke back along with David Frost, Fred Funk, Scott Parel, Marco Dawson and Tommy Armour III.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer opened with a 69. John Daly, coming off a victory in the Insperity Invitational, shot a 71.