Former Masters champion Mike Weir made his first halfway cut since November 2014 after a battling display in the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily.

The Canadian recovered from a triple-bogey on the 18th -- his eighth hole of the day -- to card a second round of 70 at Verdura Golf Club and finish right on the cut mark of five under par.

That was 10 shots off the halfway lead held by Spain's Alvaro Quiros, but simply making the weekend for the first time in 34 events represents a step in the right direction for the former world number three.

Weir, who has slumped to 1,907th in the rankings, has struggled for form ever since undergoing elbow surgery in 2011 and announced in July 2015 that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from golf for family reasons.

The left-hander does not have any status on the PGA Tour and after missing the cut at Augusta National for the sixth time in the last seven years, also made early exits from European Tour events in Morocco and Portugal.

After an opening 67, Weir started his second round with birdies on the 12th and 16th before running up a triple-bogey seven on the 18th. However, the 47-year-old bounced back to record three birdies and a solitary bogey on his back nine to qualify for the final two rounds.

Quiros birdied his final four holes to add a 64 to his opening 63 and reach 15 under par, two shots ahead of overnight joint leaders Michael Hoey and Sebastian Soderberg, who both shot 61 on Thursday and 68 on Friday.