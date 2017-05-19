        <
          Fred Funk shoots 7-under 65 to take Regions Tradition lead

          6:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Fred Funk shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Regions Tradition.

          The 60-year-old Funk, seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012, had a one-stroke lead over Scott Parel in the first of the 50-and-over circuit's five majors.

          Funk had three birdies on par 3s, including No. 17, to move ahead at 12-under 132.

          Parel, who went through Q-school in 2016, shot a 66. He made a long putt to save par on No. 18, extending his bogey-free streak to 32 holes.

          Scott McCarron, part of a four-way tie for the first-round lead, was three shots back after a 70.

          The third round on Saturday will have a two-tee start because of expected bad weather.

