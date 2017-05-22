Billy Horschel's playoff victory on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson helped him secure a spot in the U.S. Open by moving into the top 60 in the Official World Ranking at Monday's cutoff point.

Horschel, who won the 2014 FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, won for the first time since his 2014 Tour Championship victory. The timing was good for the next two major championships, as the win moved him from 76th in the world to 44th. May 29 is also the last chance for players to earn entry to The Open at Royal Birkdale via the top 50 in the world.

Billy Horschel has earned a spot in the U.S. Open. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Others who are now exempt for next month's U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin via the top 60 criteria are Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin, Yuta Ikeda, Charley Hoffman, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Ben An, Lee Westwood, Hideto Tanihara and Jeunghun Wang, who is 59th. No. 60 Scott Pierce and No. 61 Kevin Na had already qualified.

In addition to a qualifier held in Japan on Monday, there will be 11 other 36-hole qualifiers to determine spots in the U.S. Open. One will be May 29 in England, with 10 taking place across the United States on June 5. Any player who moves into the top 60 in the world by June 12 will also get a spot in the field. The tournament is June 15-18.