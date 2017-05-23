Billy Horschel became emotional after capturing the AT&T Byron Nelson title on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't until one day later that the reason for his reaction was publicly revealed.

In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, Horschel's wife, Brittany, said she spent two months last year in a South Florida rehabilitation facility to treat ongoing alcohol dependency.

"One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically," she wrote. "I will keep this simple, 'I am an alcoholic.' I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and marriage."

The Horschels met in 2004 as teenagers at a junior golf tournament at Doral and later attended the University of Florida together, each continuing to play competitively at the school.

The couple has two daughters: Skylar Lillian, who was born two days after Billy won the FedEx Cup in September 2014, and Colbie Rae, who was born last month.

"During that time," Brittany wrote of her stay in rehab, "Billy had to take on the 100% responsibility of taking care of our then 1½ year old daughter, moving us into our new home, competing on Tour and God only knows what else and what all went through that man's head during that time. He silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time."

Brittany also said this past weekend marked her one-year anniversary of sobriety.

All of which should make Billy's fourth career PGA Tour victory -- and first since that FedEx Cup triumph -- even sweeter. After posting a final-round 1-under 69 and finishing regulation tied with Jason Day, he won with a par on the first playoff hole, sealing a victory that immediately afterward he called "surreal" and "the most emotional" of his career.

"Life gets in the way sometimes, and it's truly special to be winning on something on a day like this," he said Sunday afternoon. "Honestly, I'm not able to talk about it right now. But it's just a lot of stuff happened in the last year, and this is just -- this is nice."

Horschel's absence from a regular schedule of tournament appearances was noticeable last year. He competed in the Players Championship in May, then played only the three major championships -- the U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship -- during the summer months.

With his victory Sunday, Horschel moved from 76th in the world ranking to 44th, his highest placement in more than a full year.

In a 2014 interview, Billy and Brittany playfully joked about playing golf together, revealing that the husband had never beaten his wife in a putting contest.

"Like, never," she said with a smile about their frequent competitions. "He still has yet to beat me in one."

Billy Horschel is scheduled to compete in this week's Dean & DeLuca Invitational, held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.