Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia is extending its record relationship with the USGA, which awarded the club the Curtis Cup matches in 2022.

It will be the 19th USGA championship at Merion, the most of any golf club, dating to the 1904 U.S. Women's Amateur.

Merion is most famous for Bobby Jones winning the 1930 U.S. Amateur on his way to the Grand Slam, and for Ben Hogan winning the U.S. Open in a playoff in 1950 in his return from a near fatal car accident. Justin Rose won the U.S. Open when it was at Merion four years ago.

The Curtis Cup will go to Quaker Ridge in 2018. Merion will join Quaker Ridge in New York and The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis as the only golf courses to hold the Curtis Cup and the Walker Cup.