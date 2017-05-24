SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Stanford edged closer to a third straight NCAA Women's Golf Championship title match when storms halted play at Rich Harvest Farms.

The Cardinal already had a 2-1 lead over Arizona State with two matches still on the course when the semifinals were halted by darkness, following a rain delay. Stanford freshman Albane Valenzuela was 1 up over NCAA champion Monica Vaughn on the par-5 18th hole. Both were in the fairway. Vaughn did not want to continue in darkness.

The anchor match was all square.

In the other semifinal match, Southern California was ahead in four of the five matches, but all of them were far from being decided.

The semifinals were to resume Wednesday morning.