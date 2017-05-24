Stanford senior Maverick McNealy has won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's top college golfer of the last year.

McNealy was a finalist for the award the last two years, joining Bill Haas at Wake Forest (2002-04) as the only college golfers to be a three-time finalist of the Hogan Award. This is the sixth straight year that the winner has come out of the Pac-12 Conference. Jon Rahm (Arizona State) won each of the last two years.

McNealy won his 11th college title last fall at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational, tying him with Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers for most in Stanford history. Next up is the NCAA Championship, which starts Friday.

By winning the award, McNealy gets an exemption to Colonial next year, along with a $32,000 grant for the Stanford men's golf scholarship program. Still to be determined is whether he plays Colonial next year as a pro or an amateur. McNealy has not decided on his post-graduate plans. He is in the U.S. Open and British Open as the No. 1 ranked amateur for 2016, and the Walker Cup is this summer at Los Angeles Country Club.

McNealy won the award over Oregon senior Wyndham Clark and Illinois junior Dyland Meyer. Their schools each get $16,000 in grants.