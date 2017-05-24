Jon "Stugotz" Weiner is surprised that Henrik Stenson decided to change his outfit during his final round at The Open due to his thoughts on golfers being superstitious, to which Dan Le Batard believes is crazy. (2:07)

Henrik Stenson has been crowned with the newly-named Seve Ballesteros Award -- formally known as European Tour golfer of the year -- for the second time in his career ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday.

Stenson won The Open Championship at Royal Troon in June 2016, the first major of his 19-year professional career, followed by the Race to Dubai title and Olympic silver in Rio.

"Seve was one of my idols and it was such a shame he had to leave us early, but this award will help us remember him even more in the future," Stenson told the European Tour website.

Henrik Stenson of Sweden (centre) receives his Seve Ballesteros award from Javier Ballesteros (left) and Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour (right). Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Swedish-born Stenson, 41, is the first winner of the renamed award -- which is now dedicated to legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros -- following his death from brain cancer in May 2011.

"I've met Javier [Seve's son] before and I think the Ballesteros family knows how much everyone here at the European Tour appreciated what Seve did for European golf," said Stenson.

Editor's Picks A Wentworth revival? The course that hosts the European Tour's flagship event has been touched up after a universally panned face lift. Its latest tweak just might return the BMW PGA Championship to its previous grandeur.

Spirit of Seve no coincidence for Garcia at the Masters Some will say it was chance that Sergio Garcia broke through on the same day as his late mentor's birthday. We say it was something more. Garcia's final round was near-vintage Seve Ballesteros. 1 Related

During his career, Ballesteros claimed five major titles -- two Masters and three Open Championships -- and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1999.

Earlier this year, Sergio Garcia dedicated his Masters title to Ballesteros -- who he described as a "second dad" -- when he claimed victory over Justin Rose on the same day that would have marked Ballesteros' 60th birthday.

Former winners of the European Tour golfer of the year -- which is voted for by every member at the end of a season -- include Rory McIlroy (2011, 2014 and 2015), Luke Donald (2012) and Stenson himself (2013).

"It's very special to receive an award that is voted from your peers and your colleagues, and to have it named The Seve Ballesteros Award from here on, I think that is something very special because he was an inspiration to anyone who played the game of golf, especially us Europeans," Stenson added.

England's Chris Wood currently holds the BMW PGA Championship crown, which he will defend when the action tees-off on Thursday.