UConn sophomore Nabeel Khan had one thought in mind going into the final round of the 2017 PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championships against defending champion Siyan Liu: To perform the same way he did on Days 1 and 2.

On the opening day of the tournament, Khan edged Liu, a junior from Palm Beach Atlantic University, by 3 strokes with a 1-under-par 71. They both shot 69 in Round 2, which put them in the last group for the final round.

Both golfers opened with back-to-back birdies, but on the third hole, Khan pulled his shot in a hazard and Liu knocked his to 15 feet. Liu had Khan on the ropes, but that changed quickly when Khan chipped in for par and Liu missed his birdie putt. The 19-year-old UConn golfer would go on to win the men's individual title after shooting the tournament's lowest round, a 4-under-par 68, to become the only player in any division to break par in all three rounds.

After the third-hole reversal, Khan's swing coach, Gerry Hammond, watched as Liu dropped his head down with a look that he thought meant, "Man, I can't catch a break." Khan walked past Hammond, who was clapping in joy, and said to his coach, "I am not going down without a fight." That was the point Hammond realized Khan was tough enough to prevail at a higher level.

"That moment set the tone for what the final day was going to look like," Hammond said.

Nabeel's father, Mohammad, first met his mother, Aishah, when he moved to New Jersey from Pakistan. Aishah hailed from India. They got married and settled down in Columbus, Ohio. When they aren't spending time on the golf course, they watch cricket together -- the India-Pakistan rivalry takes on a different meaning in their household. Their home was a melting pot.

Nabeel Khan picked up golf at the same time as his older brother Shabaz. Nabeel was 5 and his brother was 6. Their father already played golf with another older brother, Ammaar, and two older sisters, Sana and Rabia. His youngest brother, Ali, was the latest to join the club. Seven out of the eight family members played golf, which meant hard work on the part of Mohammad and his wife, Aishah. She always found ways to save up money for the sport, Mohammad said.

As ardent golf fans, the group would go up to coach Hammond's facility near their Columbus home to practice during the weekends and summer.

Everyone in the Khan family, except mom Aishah, plays golf. Nabeel Khan, currently a sophomore at UConn, isn't even the only collegiate golfer in his family. One of his sisters played Division I at Youngstown State. The Khan family

"We used to call them the rat pack, and the golf balls were their cheese cubes," Hammond said.

Golf balls never lasted long enough because they spent eight hours at a time hitting them. All fierce competitors, the family got in each other's heads during matches, but they'd always balance it out with solid advice and instructions. The goal was to beat each other, but also to play the best possible golf they could.

As he got older, other things influenced Nabeel's interest in the game. The memory of watching Tiger Woods in person for the first time is still fresh in Nabeel's mind. It was the Memorial Tournament and he was in his seventh grade. He vividly recalled the first swing Woods took, hitting the ball right down the center. That was when he truly fell in love with the sport.

Growing up in golf-obsessed family, it was only natural that Nabeel wanted to play golf on a more serious level. He loved that he could work on the different aspects of the sport by himself, hours at a time, trying to perfect the craft. He played high school golf at Columbus Academy with his brother, Shabaz, the "Khan Brothers" making a formidable pair on the golf course. In 2012, during Nabeel's sophomore year, they were the state runners-up. In 2013, he was invited to take part in the AJGA Nike Junior All Star Invitational. His father remembered the second day of the tournament when he made a hole-in-one on No. 16. He screamed loud enough for everyone on the course to hear. In Nabeel's senior year of high school, his team won the state championships.

But back in middle school, during a Columbus Municipal Tournament, Nabeel's penchant for the big moment came alive. He was paired with Shabaz, and going into the last couple holes, Shabaz was ahead by a stroke. On the last hole, which was a par-3, Nabeel tried to get under his brother's skin.

"I am going to get you on this hole," Nabeel said.

Shabaz wasn't having it.

"No, I am going to win this one," Shabaz said.

Shabaz's shot found the bunker, and Nabeel won.

While one of his sisters played Division I golf at Youngstown State, his two older brothers, who had "great D-1 potential" according to Hammond, wanted to focus on their studies to become doctors. But Nabeel couldn't think of leaving the game behind, despite also wanting to pursue an ambitious major -- mechanical engineering. He decided to look for universities that would give him the best of both worlds, and University of Connecticut seemed like the obvious choice. Eight years ago, UConn did not have a strong enough golf program to give out scholarships, but now, they'd come a long way and Khan wanted to be a part of a team that had the potential to make it to the NCAAs.

UConn head coach Dave Pezzino had wanted to visit and watch Khan play for a while, but before he found a chance to do that, Khan made his way to UConn. Pezzino's mind was made up when he saw the first few swings Khan took. It was "near perfect."

"Most kids want to email and text message, and here was Nabeel putting in face time with coaches and calling me over the phone to talk," Pezzino said.

Khan also had offers from Villanova and Rutgers, but he had made up his mind. He was going to play golf and major in mechanical engineering at UConn.

"When he said he wanted to play golf, I was thrilled. We [Asians] produce doctors and engineers, and I want my kid to be something different," Mohammad Khan said.

As with many athletes, the transition to college wasn't smooth for Nabeel. He wasn't getting as much playing time in his freshman year, participating in only two events in the season. After summer training between his freshman and sophomore seasons with Hammond, he gained his confidence back.

Nabeel Khan grabbed the attention of UConn's head coach, Dave Pezzino, by the way he corresponded with the coach, choosing face-to-face interaction instead of texting and email. UConn Athletics

As a sophomore, Nabeel returned with a more positive mindset during the 2016-17 season. He played every event for UConn, helping his team win three of the six tournaments this spring, including the Loyola Intercollegiate event at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona. It was the first time UConn had won three events in the spring season. Khan shot his lowest ever round -- 64 -- in the first round of the Yale Tournament last fall.

When he is not traveling for tournaments, Khan would wake up at 6 a.m. every day, work out, attend classes all day, head straight to practice afterward, grab dinner and go back to his dorm room to get in four to five hours of studies before going to bed at midnight. He would get up the next day to do the exact same thing over again.

"It scares me a little bit because he works so hard and puts so much time in, but he is such a driven individual that I am not going to hold him back," Pezzino said.

Khan's golf has improved because he paid attention to the little things as he grew up, Hammond said. He is mentally tougher and has bulked up in the past few years.

Going into his junior year, Khan's short-term goal is working to help his team win the American Athletic Conference championship, get to NCAA regionals and eventually the NCAA tournament. His long-term goal: Finish his engineering degree and continue to play golf -- be it on PGA Tour Canada or the mini-tours -- until he makes his way to the PGA Tour.

"He's shown that he has the grit to climb up the ladder and compete at the higher level. It's going to be a long process, but I am positive he is taking the right steps to the ultimate goal, which is to play on the PGA Tour," Hammond said.