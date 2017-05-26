As usual, I make a call to the masses and you all responded wonderfully. This week's #AskESPNCaddie has me excited about the eclectic nature of the questions. They are all over the map, starting with a "what happened to" that doesn't involve a certain Mr. Woods. Enjoy!

@ESPNCaddie What happened to H. Mahan and N. Watney? Vanished in the last few years after being contenders for a long time. #AskESPNCaddie — WCS (@PatrickEhland) May 17, 2017

Collins: Nick Watney was hurt and took eight months away from the game rehabbing because he didn't want to go through back surgery. I remember him telling me at the 2016 Match Play event in Austin (where he lives), "I'm not gonna do what Tiger did." Smart to heed that cautionary tale. Watney is currently 108th on the FedEx Cup standings. Not bad for a guy who played no tournament golf between February and September of 2016.

Hunter Mahan is another story. He won in 2014. In 2015, he made 20 of 24 cuts. Then in 2016, his game seemed to vanish. His caddie quit and Mahan has missed 24 cuts in 38 events with only one finish inside the top 20 (T-19 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2015). To be honest with you, I don't know why his game fell apart. How many guys have we seen reach so close to greatness only to mysteriously fall? Mahan is a really good guy and I personally would love to see him get back to playing the golf he's capable of playing.

@ESPNCaddie Which player, other than P Perez, has made you laugh hardest? #AskESPNCaddie — Jimmy Hughes (@JHCAL) May 24, 2017

Collins: Pat Perez has definitely made me laugh many times, but he's not in my top three. Tiger Woods is my bronze medal winner when he stood next to me at a tournament and passed gas knowing I was live on the air on SiriusXM. Call me juvenile if you want, but farts are always funny.

When I first started working for ESPN.com, Bubba Watson and Ben Crane did an interview together at the Waste Management Open with me that people still talk about today. It ended with a helmet being put on my head and there was a crowd of people standing around watching and laughing. When the PGA Tour media officials are all bent over laughing, you know it's something special.

My biggest laugh ever was when Jason Gore did his impression of Dave Chappelle doing Lil Jon. I interviewed him live on air and he started every answer with, "Whaaaat?" and after I would repeat the question multiple times he would either say, "Yeah!" or "Okaaaay!" When I got back to the broadcast tent, an older woman who had never heard of Dave Chappelle or Lil Jon, had tears streaming down her cheeks from laughter. Gore and I still bust a gut laughing about doing that live on air and not getting in any trouble for it!

@ESPNCaddie #askESPNCaddie do you think Adam Schenk has recovered from that devastating putting competition loss on the Verdae putting green? — Eric Steger (@Eric_Steger) May 24, 2017

Collins: My partner in the BMW Charity Pro-Am may have lost to me on the practice green late Thursday afternoon, but Adam Schenk putted wonderfully when it counted during the rounds. Not only do I think he recovered, I think he's gonna thank me for the beating, when he wins this year. Then you'll beg me to come out to another Web.com Tour event just so I can beat you on the practice green. I admit, never seeing Verdae again wouldn't bother me at all.

#AskESPNCaddie what is the toughest part of the summer season? The heat, the size of the bag, or the length of the course? — Matthew Broach (@i_c_crazy_matt) May 24, 2017

Collins: I'd rather be hot than cold any day. The size of the tour bags actually make caddying easier because you can walk, clean the club, and stick them back in the bag (multitasking is tough with a small carry bag). Now when you say "length of course," for a caddy that means the walks between greens and tees. None of those things are toughest.

The toughest part of the summer season for a caddie is when you're outside or on the line of the top 125 of the FedEx Cup list and you know your summer is gonna be spent grinding while worrying you might lose your job. Even though there are three majors remaining, we're way past the halfway point of the year, so nerves are starting to get frayed, especially for those who are outside the magic 125 number.

@ESPNCaddie #askespncaddie Biggest superstition on the bag back in the day?? — Rylan York (@duncanBruins77) May 25, 2017

Collins: For me, the clubs had a specific order they had to be in the bag. 4-3-3-4. Four clubs (woods, putter, maybe a hybrid) in the back slot. Then three and three irons divided between the middle slots. Four irons, normally the wedges (sometimes the 9-iron depending on the player). Trust me, every caddie has their quirks. One of the things you can do to a caddie that will freak them out? Mix the club order and put them in the bag upside down. When you see a player do that with a club during a tournament, slamming a club upside down in the bag, it's the ultimate insult to the caddie. It's worse than cursing a caddie out in front of people.