          Stacy Lewis, surprising Wei-Ling Hsu tied for lead in Michigan

          8:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Stacy Lewis shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the LPGA Volvik Championship.

          Lewis was tied with an unexpected challenger in Wei-Ling Hsu, the Taiwanese player who has only one top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour.

          Hsu eagled two of her first five holes and was 6 under through six. She and Lewis ended up a stroke ahead of Nelly Korda.

          Lewis, a former world No. 1, is winless in 72 events since June 2014. She has 11 LPGA Tour victories and 25 second-place finishes -- 12 since her last win.

          Hsu began her round on No. 10 at Travis Pointe Country Club. She holed out a 7-iron from 155 yards for an eagle on the 394-yard par 4.

