Australians love nothing more than to enjoy and celebrate the victories of the underdog, the stereotypical 'Aussie battler' who achieves success despite hardships or setbacks, or who breaks the mould to achieve results that have long been out of reach.

Hence it is fitting that Jason Day and Adam Scott are Australia's first entries on ESPN's World Fame 100 list. Their respective stories each borrow from the colloquial "battler", from Day's upbringing and success at the professional level, to Scott claiming the nation's first Green Jacket at The Masters.

For Day, Australia's highest-ranked athlete in the World Fame 100, at No. 85, his story, more than most, is of the rise from the ashes. Not only has he developed into one of the world's top-ranked golfers, but he has done so in the face of childhood adversity that threatened to end his career before it even began -- including poverty, abuse, and the passing of his father when he was just 12.

Jason Day

Shortly after his father's death, Day's mother saw him taking on some of the habits of his dad, including abusing alcohol, and decided to mortgage the family home to send him to a school nearly 800km away in order to give him the best chance at making something of his obvious talent. It was at school as a teenager that Day met Colin Swatton; then his teacher but now his caddy, coach and confidant, Swatton's influence on Day's career has been immeasurable.

Jack Newton, a former golf professional and now one of Australia's most respected voices in the game, knew Day was destined for sporting stardom.

"I'd have to say that Jason, probably was, technically the best junior I've ever seen at 16," Newton told ESPN. "I've always been a great admirer of his game. I told a lot of the journalists at the time, 'There's a kid called Jason Day and he's going to be a big name, possibly a superstar'."

That prediction eventuated, and Day, with Swatton by his side, has put together a fine list of achievements, including victory in the 2015 PGA Championship, with the promise of more to come.

Like Day, golfing superstardom came to fruition for Scott only eventually.

Scott, ranked No. 98 on the World Fame 100, had won a number of golf's most prestigious titles but his name was mentioned more frequently in conversations about his standing as "the best player never to have won a major" -- potentially exacerbated by The Open Championship in 2012, when he held a four-shot lead heading into the final day before finishing one back of Ernie Els.

Those demons were expelled nine months later, when Scott claimed his place in the nation's sporting psyche as the first and so far only Australian winner of The Masters -- perhaps channeling his inner 'Aussie battler' as he exclaimed "C'mon Aussie!" in doing so. In that moment, Scott became one of the thousands of Aussies watching on a Monday morning in April who were hoping one of their own would win the Green Jacket. He captured a nation after years of near misses by his compatriots.

Colin Swatton (L), Jason Day

"I think he proved a point to a lot of people," Newton says.

The geographic location of Australian means its athletes must constantly travel or relocate themselves to forge an international sporting career. And Newton explains how the nation's golfers on tour are a tight-knit group aware they represent a country with a proud sporting history, and that they represent accurately everything Australians desire in their sporting stars - diligence, determination and, often, success. Those are traits that Day and Scott possess in spades. Low-key off the course but ready to fire the bulldog spirit as soon as they step into the competitive arena.

"I think generally, there's something about them where they quietly go about their business but say, 'Don't get in my road on the golf course because I'm here to beat you'," Newton tells ESPN.

Bubba Watson drops the Masters jacket on Adam Scott

At tournaments in the U.S, Scott and Day are mobbed by a sea of fans, which is a sign not only of golf's popularity but also their standing in the game. Despite their international success and fame, having claimed more than $80m between them in on-course earnings, as well as millions more in endorsements and sponsorships, they could walk down most streets in Australia with little fanfare or fuss -- a far cry from the nation's football stars of the NRL and AFL competitions.

Newton ponders that such a lack of recognition may be no bad thing, as it's reflective of Australian society and the nation's stereotypically laid-back nature.

"When you play golf as they are, and there's thousands and thousands of people and they're all hanging off you, I think it's probably refreshing to come home where you don't get that push and shove."

Day, ranked No. 3 in the world, and Scott, No. 11, have each won a major, The Players and multiple World Golf Championships events in compiling their respective resumes that verge on making them eligible for the World Golf Hall of Fame. Arguably Australia's most successful athletes of modern times, they also display consistently the traits that many of their compatriots believe are endemic in the nation -- humility and persistence. They fit well the brief as Australia's first entrants in the World Fame 100.