VIRGINIA WATER, England -- The fairways, galleries and players were bathed in glorious sunshine during Round 2 of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, but on the hottest day of the year, Ian Poulter didn't need the weather to heat him up -- his putter did that.

"Oh yeah, I'm a little warm," he wisecracked at the end of his 3-under-par second round of 69, which left him 1 over for the tournament and 2 strokes inside the cutline.

"I'm really frustrated to be honest," he added rather unnecessarily, his entire being twitching with inflamed exasperation. "My putting was absolutely shocking today. Not good enough. Unacceptable. I don't know how many words to describe how poor I thought it was, to be honest with you."

The self-laceration was not without a twinkle in the eye -- he was playing to the crowd -- yet the knowledge that only one piece of the golfing puzzle remains elusive was palpable. It was proof that the fire in his belly continues to blaze.

"It was pathetic, it really was. It's not good enough. My game's in shape. I've hit 17 greens in regulation today on a tricky golf course. So I'm pleased about that and I'm pleased I haven't flown all the way across the pond to not be playing golf, because I would be seriously pissed off if I was sitting at home this weekend.

"So, job well done today, but it's just simply not good enough. Not from how I've been playing."

"It's frustrating because you're not doing your job when you've broken the back of the hole with two great shots and you're not taking advantage when you should."

It's no secret that Poulter has always struggled on the West Course. He made only two cuts in his first nine appearances and has a best of tied for 10th from all 13 previous visits. He refused to blame the layout for his problems on Friday, however.

"It's me, not the course," he sighed. "The course is terrific. I hit two putts which I hit on memory, but that's my fault. You've got to read what you see, not what you remember."

This was not a session of self-loathing without humor or sense of perspective. He knows he is close. He's vexed that golf is taunting him with memories of the past and with the demon of overthinking.

"I used to feel comfortable from 15 feet [away]," he explained. "I'm not now, and it's not good enough for the quality of my golf tee to green. If I could hole the putts I should do, and that other people are making, I could finish the job off."

"Sometimes when they go in and you're putting well, you forget to write down what worked. Then you're trying everything. Not just the one little movement or action you used as last reminder, but all of them. It's eight, nine of them, and it's too much."

Poulter was always qualified for the tournament, but had a place held on invite through May in recognition of all he has achieved for the European Tour and to allow him to concentrate on his search for a PGA Tour card. When his second-place tie at the Players Championship achieved that aim, he didn't hesitate to take up the invitation to play at Wentworth.

An early start on Saturday means no lie-in, and Poulter is the type of man who makes the most of every situation.

"Yeah, that's a plus," he grinned. "I'll be able to watch the FA Cup final. See Arsenal beat Chelsea."