A lingering rib injury that kept him from playing on the European Tour this week will also cause Rory McIlroy to miss next week's Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

The hope now is that he will be ready for the U.S. Open in three weeks.

David Cannon/Getty Images

McIlory, 28, originally suffered the injury in January testing equipment prior to losing a playoff at the South African Open. He ended up skipping four tournaments after that, returning in March and playing through the Masters, where he tied for seventh.

After taking time off to get married, McIlroy said at the Players Championship that he was "maybe just being a little over keen'' in getting back to practicing golf. He noted stiffness he felt at the Players, where he tied for 35th.

An MRI revealed no new injuries but that he had aggravated the original rib problem.

McIlroy, ranked second in the world, has played just six tournaments in 2016. He is the PGA Tour's reigning FedEx Cup champion, having won the Tour Championship last year.