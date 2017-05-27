VIRGINIA WATER, England -- A late burst of three birdies has given Lee Westwood yet another opportunity to finally claim the BMW PGA Championship trophy he so covets.

Heading into the final round tied third -- the fourth time in the last seven years he has been inside the top three at the European Tour's flagship event after 54 holes -- can the 44-year-old finally discover the secret of moving forwards instead of backwards on Sunday?

The Englishman's hat-trick of red numbers on the final three holes of his third round rescued what had, until then, been a lacklustre effort from the owner of 42 worldwide wins.

Indeed, a day when the stars and future stars of European golf were expected to take charge instead witnessed an unheralded man from Down Under assume leadership of the tournament.

Australia's Andrew Dodt carded a 4-under-par round of 68 to top the leaderboard after 54 holes on 8-under 208, one shot clear of South Africa's Branden Grace and three ahead of Francesco Molinari and Lee Westwood in a tie for third.

Sun continued to shine over Wentworth, but gusts up to 25mph swept between the trees, upsetting the rhythm of the favoured players and whilst some of them rescued their rounds on the closing par-5s at 17 and 18, they had already conceded a slender advantage heading into Sunday.

Dodt, a 31-year-old from Australia, is a two-time winner on the European Tour, but with both his victories coming in co-sanctioned Asian Tour events, his success will have meant little to the galleries packed around the clubhouse ahead of the third round.

Their attention, instead, was focused on the likes of Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson, Branden Grace, Byeong-Hun An and Westwood -- all of them either Ryder Cup stars, multiple-winners or previous champions of this event.

A charge from, at the very least, two or three of them was expected and yet the front nine was a story of stalled challenges and destruction. None was worse hit than the pre-round co-leader, Scott Jamieson from Scotland, who led by one leaving the fifth green before dropping six shots in the next five holes.

He was not alone in struggling with the vagaries of the blustery conditions and Dodt stole a march on the field, making four birdies on the back nine.

"I saw the scores in the morning and knew it was going to be tough," said Dodt. "I didn't really have a game plan. I just wanted to hit one shot at a time and commit to that shot."

Back in December, Dodt held the 54-hole lead at the Australian PGA Championship prior to finishing second behind Harold Varner III. If he is to improve on that this week he will have to overcome the most high-profile test of his career.

"It's going to be tough out there," he admitted. "There will be a lot of nerves there. Just got to try to do what I've been doing the last three days and if I can do that, I can give myself a chance."

Australia's Andrew Dodt carries a one-shot lead over South African Branden Grace after the third round of the BMW PGA Championship. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

If Dodt is keen to correct his fourth round record, Westwood is desperate to do so. Famously the Englishman has failed to win a major championship and whilst this title would not entirely atone for that glaring omission, it would secure his reputation as one of Europe's finest-ever golfers and he was excited by his response to the tough conditions.

"Probably one of the best put-together rounds I've had in quite some time," he said. "I ended up with 23 putts and 95 percent scrambling. When things aren't going your way you have to find another way of getting it around the golf course and I did.

"The older you get and the more experience you get, you learn to grind out days like this. I knew it was going to be a tough-scoring going out, and to be 3-over-par coming down 15 was a pretty good effort the way I hit it.

"Myself and Billy [Foster, his caddie] were just laughing at each other because it was so ridiculous. I'd hit one green."

The West Course's redesign has been a story all week and the changes played into Westwood's hands coming down the stretch. He knew they now offered birdie opportunities and he took every one of them, completing the round with a sure putt from nine feet in front of galleries which are hungry to celebrate his success on Sunday.

There is, though, a considerable tide of history to turn. He was also tied third after the third round of this tournament 12 months ago before a final lap of 76 ruined his hopes.

Shortly afterwards he was tied fourth after 54 holes in the U.S. Open. On that occasion his chances were destroyed by a last round 80. More recently he was tied fifth heading into Sunday of the WGC Mexico Championship before a 78 ruined his week.

The Englishman's resolve in continually putting himself in such positions is admirable. His attempts to be sanguine about what tends to happen next is equally worthy, but it must be driving him mad.

Another with a habit of coming so near and yet so far is Molinari. He is on track for a fifth top 10 finish at Wentworth in six years, but he will need to improve on Saturday's effort, when he couldn't make a par breaker until the 17th green.

In contrast, South Africa's Grace has an exceptional reputation in contention, having turned all six of his 54-hole leads on the European Tour into victories. For most of the afternoon he looked set to earn himself a seventh third-round edge after four birdies in five holes following the turn atoned for a 1-over-par front nine.

But he made bogey-5 at the short par-4 16th and failed to birdie either of the closing holes. He remains, however, in prime position to hunt Dodt through the final round.

Earlier in the day Japan's Hideto Tanihara went out early and had completed his round shortly after the leaders exited the first green having carded a best-of-the-day 5-under-par 67 which was good enough for tied fifth alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry and reigning Open champion Henrik Stenson on 4-under for the week.

The loudest noise of the day came from the galleries following home hero Andrew Johnston. Roars of "Beef!" echoed across the Wentworth estate after he made eagle-3 at both the fourth and 12th holes. He carded a level-par 72 to lie tied eighth on 3-under alongside eight golfers, four of whom are English.

Success for one of them would be popular, Beef especially, but the most cherished result for the home fans would be a Westwood win.