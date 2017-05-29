Kevin Kisner holds off Jordan Spieth to win the Colonial by one stroke and capture his second career PGA tour victory. (1:58)

Coming off two straight missed cuts, Jordan Spieth nearly defended his title at Colonial Country Club in the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. How far off is he from his 10th PGA Tour victory? And what is fellow young star Jon Rahm doing so well right now to continue his great stretch of golf?

Our panel looks at two of the young talents in the game, along with a PGA Tour Champions star who won his second senior major in as many weeks as well as an under-the-radar top-10 player.

1. What did we learn about Jordan Spieth at Colonial?

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: Learn? I'd say we were "reminded" that Spieth can miss a couple of cuts, change putters and appear -- to those who don't follow golf closely -- like a guy whose game is gone and will never come back. But it's Jordan Spieth, so while the "what's wrong with Jordan" is the quick and easy ask after two weeks, the truth is that nothing is wrong with him. It's the nature of the game.

Despite a five-birdie, bogey-free final round, Jordan Spieth came up a stroke short of defending his title at Colonial. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: The man has a lot of grit. He went from what appeared to be on his way to a third straight missed cut to rallying to make the weekend then contending. He ultimately needed one more birdie, but that was a strong final 36-hole performance.

ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire: That he just doesn't give up. Through 27 holes, the defending champion at Colonial was on the brink of missing three straight cuts for the first time in his career. Then came a birdie-filled run that culminated with him playing his final 21 holes at Colonial in 7 under. That's quite the turnaround for the two-time major champ. Has he turned the corner? Let's just say you should keep him on your short list of contenders at Erin Hills in the U.S. Open next month.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Not sure I learned anything, but I was reminded that he's extremely resilient. Even more than that, he loves proving people wrong. It shouldn't be viewed as a coincidence that as soon as he starts getting criticized for a few missed cuts, he bounces back to finish T-2.

2. Jon Rahm posted his seventh top-10 of 2017. What is the most impressive part of his game?

Collins: While his driver distance is impressive, his ballstriking with his irons is what I love. He doesn't seem afraid to attempt any shot with his irons. He ranks 122nd in driving accuracy yet is 12th in greens in regulation. That stat tells you that when you think he's in trouble off the tee, he's not.

Harig: He's fearless. Rahm doesn't act like a guy who is so new to the professional game.

Maguire: His fearlessness. That comes with being 22 years old, I suppose, but on the narrow fairways of Colonial Country Club, the Spaniard wasn't afraid to send some soaring drives down the fairways. Even on his final hole, with a shot to get into a playoff, he went right at the flagstick, coming up just short of forcing extra holes. Let's hope he doesn't lose that moxie any time soon.

Sobel: It's the fact that he can contend on any type of course. I was already impressed enough that the 22-year-old could win on a big ballpark like Torrey Pines. But for him to overpower a short, ballstrikers' course like Colonial? That might be even more impressive.

3. Fact or fiction: Bernhard Langer is the most dominant player on any tour right now.

Editor's Picks Kisner holds off Spieth to win Colonial by 1 Kevin Kisner birdied the first three holes on the back nine to take the lead and held on to win at Colonial despite a Sunday charge by defending champion Jordan Spieth.

Noren's 62 put the brakes on field at BMW PGA Did Alex Noren spook the chasers at the BMW PGA? We might never know, but one thing is certain: Several players had the chance to catch the Swede, but no one could match his record-setting round.

Caddie Confidential: After walking away, golf pulled him back This week's anonymous looper details his back-and-forth relationship with being on the bag -- and how it might not always be the best idea for family life. 2 Related

Collins: Fiction. You said "right now." Langer has two wins, a runner-up, and two third-place finishes. Dustin Johnson has three wins, a runner-up, and a third. One of Langer's wins was a two-round event in January. Is he the most dominant player on the PGA Tour Champions? Yes. But I'll still take DJ overall.

Harig: I don't think there is any question. He's won back-to-back majors and seems to contend every week.

Maguire: Normally I'd dismiss the over-50 circuit and say that no one there could hang with the PGA Tour pros, but with Langer winning in back-to-back weeks in 72-hole tournaments, it's hard to pick against a guy who won majors in consecutive weeks. Granted, we could argue about scheduling two of the biggest tournaments so close, but that shouldn't be held against Langer.

Sobel: Fact. These things are fleeting and can change in a week, but I'll guarantee this much: Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy or Sergio Garcia won't win majors in back-to-back weeks this year.

4. More likely about BMW PGA champ Alex Noren -- flash in the pan or major contender?

Collins: The eighth-ranked player in the world a flash in the pan? Noren finished fifth at the WGC-Match Play and 10th at the Players Championship this year. While his performance in majors hasn't been stellar, he's missed only four cuts from January 2016 until now. I'd say he's got a much better chance at contending in majors because, for my money, he's already past the "flash in the pan" phase.

Harig: It would be tough to call a top-10 player a flash in the pan. Noren has now won five times worldwide in the past year. He's underrated if anything.

Maguire: Six months ago I might have said flash in the pan, but Noren has shown that he can win all over the world and in some big events like the BMW PGA Championship. The true test will come at the majors, where he's had only one top-10 finish (at the 2012 Open Championship). Given the way he held off all comers Sunday at Wentworth with a final-round 62, I'd be more inclined to favor the major contender side of this debate.

Sobel: We're way past flash-in-the-pan critiques of Noren's performance. Five wins in less than a year is impressive anywhere. Don't be surprised when he contends in either of the next two majors this summer.