Weekly 18: Kisner feeling presidential? Player wants recount

Longtime readers will remember the old Weekly 18 column, a review of the previous weekend's golf happenings, which was so lengthy that it could eat up a good portion of a Monday morning.

Well ... we're back.

Welcome to the new, Twitter-influenced iteration of the Weekly 18 -- 18 notes, nuggets and scorching-hot takes about the world of golf that won't get me docked 2 strokes for slow play.

Hope you like it, and hope you'll keep coming back. Every Monday, just like old times.

1. I'd love to believe Kevin Kisner was thinking about his seven career runner-up finishes and 0-4 playoff record when he banged home that 5-foot par putt on the Dean & DeLuca Invitational's final hole. Obviously, he was more focused on speed and line than past performance, but there'd be something poetic about one of the game's most intense players knowing the scrutiny he'd face if he missed that -- then knocking in the no-doubter to eventually claim the win.

2. When Kisner had his breakthrough two years ago, the underlying subplot was that a guy who grew up not far from Augusta National had finally clinched a Masters berth. That's no longer an issue for him, but there is another residual effect: He's likely clinched a spot on the U.S. roster for this year's Presidents Cup. A runner-up at last month's Zurich Classic, he's going to thrive in another team format.

3. It should've happened a while ago, but with his final-round 62 to win the BMW PGA Championship, Alex Noren has officially morphed from "dude on a serious heater" to "dude who is really, really good." Five wins in less than a year will do that for a guy.

4. I know what some of you are thinking: "Yeah, but that was just another European Tour event ... " Right. One with a better field and, consequently, more world-ranking points than its PGA Tour counterpart this week. Besides, criticizing a player for winning "only" overseas is sort of like golf's version of the old Cris Carter knock: "All he does? Catch touchdowns."

5. Henrik Stenson's results this year: 8-2-WD-7-MC-MC-MC-16-3. Ask any pro and they'll insist they strive for consistency, but consider this yet another reminder that the game rewards wide-ranging, weekly variance more than steady play.

Henrik Stenson hasn't played the most consistent golf in 2017, but he can console himself with the Claret Jug for at least a couple more months. Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

6. Of course, there are a few different interpretations to the argument of consistency vs. variance. Jordan Spieth's best nine-hole split this week was a 30. His worst was a 43. Consistency within the confines of a single event is still -- and always will be -- pretty useful.

7. Speaking of Spieth: Apparently, there were people out there who were ready to bury his career after a few missed cuts. His T-2 performance at Colonial this week should be enough to shut those people up -- although those who can't recognize his long-term talents probably don't know when to stop talking, either.

8. I hate when people make Tiger Woods comparisons. No young player should be subjected to any "The Next Tiger" type of talk. But there can be some connective tissue: Tiger always thrived on proving people wrong. Spieth has plenty of that in him, too.

9. However good you think Jon Rahm is right now -- and trust me, there are whispers among his PGA Tour peers that he's already the second-best golfer in the world -- he might be even better than that. Colonial is the type of track that should frustrate an inexperienced, big-hitting player like him. And all he did was go out there and nearly win the damned thing.

Jon Rahm will likely crack the top 10 in the world rankings after his T-2 finish at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, but some think he might have one of the best all-around games on the PGA Tour right now at just 22 years old. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

10. Nicolas Colsaerts finished T-3 at Wentworth, a continuation of what's been a nice bounce-back season. Someday we'll talk about his mid-career lull in the same way we talk about those of Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood. Colsaerts is clearly back on the upswing now.

11. I've always taken issue with any question that starts with "should" and ends with asking about players' schedules. Anyone who had a problem with Thomas Pieters' skipping the PGA Tour's flagship tournament should similarly have a problem with any American players with European Tour aspirations skipping that circuit's main event.

12. Same goes for Sergio Garcia's eschewing Wentworth for Colonial, or Justin Rose's opting to skip the Memorial Tournament this week, site of his first PGA Tour win. You can make the case that there's at least one event -- and maybe more -- on the major tours each week that top players "should" play. They can make a much better case, though, that even entertaining that idea is counterproductive.

13. During the Players Championship, Rory McIlroy sheepishly admitted that his rib/back injury had flared up again. Sheepishly, I think, because he knew it would prompt major headlines but didn't believe it was such a big deal at the time. Now it is. He's since withdrawn from both the BMW PGA and this week's Memorial. At best, he'll enter the upcoming U.S. Open healthy but without having played competitively in more than a month. At worst, this issue lingers for the remainder of the summer, rendering one of the game's best players an afterthought.

14. In the past week, I played golf twice, washed my car, knocked off almost an entire season of "Master of None" on Netflix (highly recommended) and wrote this whole column. Don't want to pat myself on the back too much, but I felt like I accomplished a decent amount ... and then I started looking at Bernhard Langer. Golf's version of Benjamin Button won two senior major championships in the past eight days, meaning -- that's right -- his week was a lot better than mine or yours or anyone else's. I'll be really jealous if the guy cleared out his entire Netflix queue, too.

15. But as for Langer's senior major "record" of nine? I'm on Gary Player's side here. The Black Knight contends that his three Senior Open Championship titles should be considered among his total -- and he's absolutely right. Tough to see how there can be such a loose guideline on senior majors that it allows for five in a year and two on back-to-back weeks, but it's so stringent that it won't count actual major titles from the past.

16. Hearing a lot of people chirping about the issue of players leaving a ball on the green while a playing partner hits a chip, essentially offering a potential backstop. We do this in our weekly scratch game when we're playing in teams. For individual events, it's against the spirit of the game and maybe even a little immoral. That said, with all of the improprieties in the world, I find it hard to hitch your wagon to this one as the cause to throw your support behind.

17. Once again, Tiger underwent a back surgery, and once again, he's confident about his long-term prognosis for playing competitive golf. I went back and found blog posts from Tiger's website after each of the first three surgeries, and he sounded similarly encouraged then, too. Bottom line? I'm glad he's optimistic, but that optimism is no longer infectious. You know: Fool me three times, shame on me.

18. "Jim Thorpe" was trending on Twitter this weekend, a paean to the 1887 birthday of the Olympian and football player. It also recalls a tremendous story about the time, years ago, when a national sports television show concluded its top-10 list of the greatest athletes of all time with video instead of the cigar-chomping, straw hat-wearing professional golfer. True story.