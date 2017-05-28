A procedure to repair a herniated disc recently turned into a life-threatening spinal infection for former United States Ryder Cup team member Jeff Overton, according to a social media post by his wife on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook update by Christina Overton, which was also tweeted by the 34-year-old golfer, he was forced to undergo surgery after developing an infection, keeping him in a hospital for a month.

"After taking several months off of competitive golf due to a herniated disc," she wrote, "Jeff underwent a minimally invasive procedure in hopes of improving the area. Through the procedure, he acquired a life-threatening infection in his spine, forcing him to have an emergency surgery.

"After a month in the hospital and acute rehab center, many nights of excruciating pain and uncertainty, two months of IV antibiotics and home health care, we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel."

Overton hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since the Honda Classic more than two months ago.

A member of the 2010 Ryder Cup team who went 2-2-0 that week, Overton's game has fallen on hard times even before this latest setback. His lone top-10 in the past two years was a share of sixth place at the 2015 RSM Classic.

Sunday marked his 34th birthday, as noted in his wife's post.

"Today, we are celebrating his health and life. I've learned that life is precious and health is something we take for granted," she continued. "I want to thank all of our closest friends and family who have been near to us during this time. I'd also like to thank his doctor, who answered my texts at all hours and who has walked with us through this nightmare of a situation, holding our hands every step of the way."