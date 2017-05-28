Sweden's Alex Noren overturned a seven-shot deficit with a stunning final round of 62 to win his fifth European Tour title in 11 months in the BMW PGA Championship.

Noren fired eight birdies and an eagle on the 18th to establish a new course record on the revamped West Course, which underwent a £5 million-renovation programme immediately after last year's event.

That took the 34-year-old to 11 under par and set a clubhouse target none of the later starters were able to match, Noren having teed off almost two hours before the final group.

Open champion Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Hideto Tanihara, Andrew Dodt and Branden Grace were in a five-way tie on 9 under early on the back nine, but faded on the closing stretch to leave Noren to collect the first prize of £894,000.

Italy's Francesco Molinari birdied the final two holes to finish second on 9 under, a shot ahead of Stenson, Tanihara and Nicolas Colsaerts, who also eagled the 18th in his 65.

Noren, who won four times in 11 events last season, began the day seven shots off the lead after a double-bogey on the 18th on Saturday, but raced to the turn in 31 and picked up further birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th.

He had saved the best till last, however, rifling a 5-iron approach from 204 yards which finished just four feet from the pin to set up a decisive eagle.