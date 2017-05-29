SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.

Scheffler shot his third straight 4-under 68. Mississippi's Braden Thornberry (69) was second, and Vanderbilt's Matthias Schwab (70) and Illinois' Dylan Meyer (69) were tied for third at 9 under.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

Vanderbilt shot an 8-under 280 to reach 18-under 846. Oklahoma, Southern California and UNLV were a stroke back, Illinois was 14 under, Oklahoma State 12 under and Baylor and Virginia 9 under. The top four scores each round count in the team total for the five-man squads.