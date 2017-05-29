Tiger Woods was charged with DUI on Monday after being arrested in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. ET and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April -- his fourth surgery on his back dating back to the spring of 2014. Last week he said that he has no plans to retire.

"I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," Woods wrote on his website, in his first public comments since the April 19 surgery.

But Woods cautioned he has a long recovery to endure.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead," Woods wrote. "I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

Woods, 41, saw his season end in early February in Dubai, where he withdrew after a first-round 77. The week before, he had missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He had previously sat out all of 2016 until the Hero World Challenge in December.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig was used in this report.