          Brendan Borst, Thomas McDonagh pull upset at U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

          10:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PINEHURST, N.C. -- The team of Brendan Borst and Thomas McDonagh beat Clark Engle and Will Grimmer on Monday in the first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

          Borst and McDonagh -- former players at Penn State -- pulled the biggest upset in the round of 32. Playing on the Pinehurst No. 2 course that has hosted three U.S. Opens, they earned a 3-and-2 victory and never trailed Engle and Grimmer, teammates at Ohio State.

          Wilson Furr and Davis Shore, who finished one stroke behind the Engle-Grimmer team during stroke play, defeated Micah Dean and Alex Rodger 5-and-4.

          The round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday with the semifinals and 18-hole championship match on Wednesday.

