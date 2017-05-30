        <
          Tiger Woods found asleep in car at time of arrest; no alcohol found in test

          10:18 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Tiger Woods had to be woken up by police when they approached his running vehicle prior to arresting him on a DUI charge early Monday morning, according to the police report.

          According to the report, the officer said Woods "had extremely slow and slurred speech" and struggled with several roadside tasks.

          Woods blew a 0.00 in a breath test for alcohol.

          In a statement released Monday night, Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

