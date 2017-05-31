PINEHURST, N.C. -- The team of Clark Collier and Kyle Hudelson advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Tuesday by beating the 2015 winners.

Collier and Hudelson defeated Nathan Smith and Todd White 1-up in the match play quarterfinals on the Pinehurst No. 2 course that has hosted three U.S. Opens.

They will face the team of Patrick Christovich and Garrett Rank, an NHL referee from Canada who finished second in the 2012 U.S. Mid-Amateur, in one of two semifinals Wednesday.

The other one matches Shuai Ming Wong and Frankie Capan against Chip Brooke and Marc Dull, the runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur. The semifinal winners meet in the championship later Wednesday.