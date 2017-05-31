Scott Van Pelt is worried about Tiger Woods' well-being and wonders who Tiger can turn to in his time of need. (1:47)

1. The halted chase

The bad news has been as unrelenting as the pain that sent him to another surgery. For Tiger Woods, the last four years have seen almost nothing but negative headlines, the latest going well outside the ropes of golf and into the troubling area of police reports.

Woods wasn't going to be playing golf anytime soon, regardless of what happened regarding his DUI arrest earlier this week some 9 miles from his Florida home.

And yet it's another reminder of what we're missing -- the seemingly long-ago abandoned pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' major championship record for Woods stalled after the 2008 U.S. Open when he captured his 14th, but it very well might be ongoing were it not for the spate of injuries that has derailed him for the better part of the last four years.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have combined to win 32 major championships. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Even the Golden Bear himself admitted to feeling a bit cheated out of the drama of that chase of his 18 majors.

"Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely," Nicklaus, 77, said this week at the Memorial Tournament, where Woods won a record five times. "Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something, my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was as good for me as it was for him.

"I've told Tiger, and we've talked about it 100 times, anybody want to see their records broken? Of course not. But do I want to see somebody not have the ability because of physical problems not to be able to compete to have that chance? I don't like that at all."

Only 2 players in golf history have all 5 of these trophies for winning the Masters, U.S Open, The Open, PGA Championship and U.S. Amateur --in the the middle and known as the Havenmeyer. Jack Nicklaus has these on display at Muirfield Village, site of the Memorial Tournament. The other player to win them? Tiger Woods. Bob Harig, ESPN Senior Writer

2. Trying to help

Nicklaus imparted a bit of news when he disclosed that after recommending his personal back specialist for years, Woods took him up on it and went to see Pete Egoscue sometime after the Masters.

"I talked to him at the Masters [Champions Dinner] this year, and he said, 'I'm really hurting,'" Nicklaus said. "I said, 'I've been trying to get you to Pete.' He said, 'I'm ready.'"

According to Nicklaus, Woods spent two hours with Egoscue, who reported that Woods "can't stand up for 10 minutes. He's got to sit back down; his pain is too excruciating. I can take him out of this, but it will take another three or four sessions."

A few days later, on April 19, Woods had fusion surgery on his back that will keep him from playing competitively for the rest of this season and likely into next year.

"I understand when a guy is hurting as bad as he was and probably is, that he went and did what he did," Nicklaus said. "He didn't do a fusion operation for the game of golf. He did that fusion operation to take him out of pain. And now he feels like he's out of pain."

3. Much ado about ...

A week ago we pointed out that Jordan Spieth had missed his second straight cut and caused a bit of a stir by changing putters. Well, he went back to his original putter, shot a final-round 65 at Colonial and finished second by a shot to Kevin Kisner. A year earlier he won the same tournament after his Masters meltdown, and this near miss might serve as the same kind of redemption.

"I could look back at the end of the year and this could be the most important round of the year," said Spieth, who will play his fourth tournament in a row this week at the Memorial. "I hope that's the case."

4. U.S. Open golfers, beware

Wesley Bryan visited Erin Hills in Wisconsin, site of the U.S. Open. And judging by his short Twitter video, players are going to be in for quite a bit of difficulty if they miss a fairway by too much.

5. Getting his due?

Alex Noren went relatively unnoticed by a good number of golf followers last year. He somehow managed to not play in the Ryder Cup for Europe despite winning four times. And with his victory at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship, the Swede now has five worldwide wins since last July, when he started his run with a victory at the Scottish Open.

Noren is now inside the top 10 in the world after being outside of the top 700 less than three years ago. Although he's not had much success in the United States -- although he did tie for 10th at the Players Championship -- don't be surprised if he is in the mix at the U.S. Open in two weeks.

6. Underrated

With his victory at Colonial, Kevin Kisner now has eight top-two finishes in the last three seasons on the PGA Tour. Only Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson have more during that same period.

7. A special birthday gift

You have to give credit to Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer for their role in this surprise birthday present captured by the European Tour.

Aaron's birthday surprise has now been viewed more than 8.5 million times.



8. Speaking of Beef

Johnston was one of 15 players who qualified for the U.S. Open at a 36-hole qualifier at Walton Heath in England on Monday. And his path to the U.S. Open at Erin Hills was anything but ordinary.

The Englishman had three eagles on the day, one each on a par-3, a par-4 and a par-5. Of course, that means he had an ace, which came on the second hole of his first round. Johnston shot 68-66 to tie for ninth. He tied for 54th in his first U.S. Open last year, then tied for ninth at The Open.

There will be 10 sectional qualifiers around the U.S. next Monday. Players can also qualify if they are among the top 60 in the world as of June 12, the Monday of tournament week.

9. Numbers game

For just the second time in 2017, the European Tour event offered more world ranking points than the one being played the same week on the PGA Tour. Last week's BMW PGA Championship saw Alex Noren get 64 for winning, while the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial saw Kevin Kisner get 50 points. The only other time it occurred this year was when the European Tour was at the Abu Dhabi Championship while the PGA Tour played the CareerBuilder Challenge. This week's Memorial Tournament is expected to give 66 world ranking points to the winner.