          Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: Complete coverage

          Dashcam footage of Tiger's arrest released (1:05)

          Footage released by the Jupiter, Florida, Police Department shows two officers performing a field sobriety test. (1:05)

          7:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

          Analysis: Woods arrested on Memorial Day

          The 14-time major champion released a statement saying alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

          Latest news:

