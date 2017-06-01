Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: Complete coverage

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

Analysis: Woods arrested on Memorial Day

The 14-time major champion released a statement saying alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

Tiger Woods hasn't played inside the ropes at a pro tournament since withdrawing after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in February. Nezar Balout/AFP/Getty Images

