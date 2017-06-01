Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: Complete coverage

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.
Analysis: Woods arrested on Memorial Day
The 14-time major champion released a statement saying alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.
O'Connor: Tiger Woods is lost, in every literal and figurative way
Video: Russillo Show -- DUI arrest another setback for Tiger
Latest news:
Woods found asleep in car at time of arrest; no alcohol found in breath test