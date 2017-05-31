MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Furman teammates Alice Chen and Taylor Totland won the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating former Georgia players Sammi Lee and Mary Ellen Shuman 4 and 3.

Chen, from Princeton, New Jersey, and Totland, from Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won the first three holes at The Dunes and were still 3 up at the turn. Lee and Shuman took the 10th, and Chen and Totland won the 11th and 12th and halved the next three to end the match.

In the morning semifinals, Chen and Totland beat 17-year-old North Carolina high school players Jennifer Chang and Gina Kim 3 and 2, and Lee and Shuman topped Kathleen Gallagher and Kendall Griffin 2 and 1.