Police in Jupiter, Florida, released dashcam video Wednesday of Tiger Woods prior to the golfer being arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning.

The video shows that Woods is confused as to his location and very unsteady as an officer puts him through a field sobriety test, confirming details of the police report.

According to the police report, the officer said Woods "had extremely slow and slurred speech" and struggled with several roadside tasks. The report noted that the golfer changed his story about where he was going and where he was coming from, originally saying that he was coming from "L.A." and on his way to "Orange County" before stating that he had no idea where he was. Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. Police said Woods was "cooperative as much as possible" and that he agreed to take a breath test and a urine test. He blew a 0.00 in the breath test.

According to a more detailed police report issued Tuesday afternoon, both tires on the driver's side of Woods' car were flat at the time of his arrest and there was damage to the front and rear bumpers.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods had said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in the statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour would be there to help him.

"I think Tiger's statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn't happen again, I think says everything," Monahan told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "He's a member of our family, and we're going to do everything we can to help and support him."

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody at 2:49 a.m. ET on Monday, booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods' arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

A PGA Tour spokesman declined to comment on whether Woods is subject to any penalty "conduct unbecoming," keeping to the longtime PGA Tour policy of not discussing whether players are disciplined.

Woods announced last week that he had undergone a fourth back surgery in April that will keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season, and he is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activity for months.

He attempted a comeback after more than a year away from the game late in 2016 but played in just three tournaments, missing the cut in January at the Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing after one round of a tournament in Dubai in February.

Since his first back surgery on March 31, 2014, Woods has played just 19 worldwide events, with a single top-10 finish, seven missed cuts and three withdrawals.

Information from ESPN's Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.