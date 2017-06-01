Roberto De Vicenzo, who infamously signed an incorrect scorecard at the 1968 Masters, denying him a spot in a playoff, died Thursday in his native Argentina, the PGA Tour confirmed.

De Vicenzo, 94, was the second-oldest living major champion and the winner of more than 230 professional tournaments, a majority of them in Argentina.

His biggest win came at the 1967 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus. He had eight PGA Tour victories and nine on the European Tour.

Hall of Famer Roberto De Vicenzo, who won the 1967 Open Championship among his 230 worldwide victories spanning five decades, died at the age of 94. R&A Championships/Getty Images

De Vicenzo was more known, however, for the scorecard error that occurred the following year at the Masters. During the final round, De Vicenzo made a birdie 3 at the par-4 17th hole and finished tied with Bob Goalby.

But Tommy Aaron, who was playing with De Vicenzo and keeping his scorecard, mistakenly wrote down a "4'' on the hole. De Vicenzo did not catch the error and signed the scorecard, meaning under the Rules of Golf he had to take that score.

Goalby was the one-shot winner after an 18-hole playoff the following day.

"What a stupid I am," was De Vicenzo's disconsolate quote in the aftermath.

Nicklaus, who called him a "great friend," on Thursday said De Vicenzo still talked about the gaffe when they last saw each other.

"Robert was not only a great golfer, but he was a great friend," Nicklaus said. "The last time I was with Roberto, we were in Argentina, only about three or four years ago. And he always talked about how he said, 'I'm stupid,' because of what he did at the Masters that one year. He still talked about it. Forty years later, he still talked about it.

"He was a nice man, a nice player. We had only one time that we came down the stretch playing against each other, which was the British Open in '67. I think he birdied 17 and I didn't birdie 17. He represented his country, he represented the game of golf. He was one of the really good guys.''

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989, De Vicenzo also enjoyed success on what is now the PGA Tour Champions, winning the 1980 U.S Senior Open. He also won the 1974 PGA Seniors Championship.

The Argentine Golf Association, which is part of the PGA Tour Latino America, has requested that the flags be flown at half-staff at this week's tour's stop in Quito, Ecuador.