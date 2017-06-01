AskESPNCaddie: Ranking caddies (or not) and digging the long ball

#AskESPNCaddie Have a question for ESPN.com's Michael Collins? The former PGA Tour caddie will answer your questions weekly. Just ask them on Twitter using #AskESPNCaddie. Follow Collins, @ESPNCaddie

DUBLIN, Ohio -- My faith in humanity was fueled this week by the variety of questions that were submitted. Of course, we got some Tiger questions, but they were very thoughtful, as were all the other queries thrown at me. Congrats to those whose questions made the cut this week, and enjoy #AskESPNCaddie.

#AskESPNCaddie with DJ being number 1 in OWGR, does that mean his brother is number 1 in Official World Caddie Ranking? — just flight it (@knockdowndriver) June 1, 2017

Collins: That's funny because it's such a loaded question. But here's my serious answer. I once tried to get caddies to tell me who the best among them were. I learned something I believe deep down I always knew: There is no No. 1 caddie. Or No. 2 or No. 3, etc. There is only a "best caddie for (insert golfer's name here)." If Steve Williams caddied for Jordan Spieth, would he have been as successful? I say no. Michael Greller brings out the best in Jordan, like Austin Johnson brings out the best in Dustin. Would he be the right caddie for someone else? Maybe, but doubtful. I will say this, and I heard this from a couple other caddies as well: Phil Mickelson never would have become Phil without Jim "Bones" Mackay. There are many good caddies on the PGA Tour and a handful of great ones, but it's not possible to rank them.

Any chance in the next round of rule changes from the @USGA that they start to dial back the ball to keep drives under 375? #AskEspnCaddie — Ethan (@EWooten1120) June 1, 2017

Collins: No chance. That's one area where the USGA and R&A stick to thinking about amateurs. We hackers want distance, and the rule makers, ball manufactures and ad agencies all know it. The line from the old baseball commercials -- "chicks dig the long ball" -- could easily be changed to "golfers love the long ball" and no one would blink. The fact that the pros hit it 400 yards just makes us amateurs go buy those golf balls and clubs so we can try to do the same. What motivation would the rules makers have to change that?

Who/what made you fall in love with golf? #AskESPNCaddie — Guapo Slimm (@JoshuaAndrewz) June 1, 2017

Collins: Comedian Lee Sheaffer must take the blame/credit for it. He took me under his wing when I was a fledgling comic and said, "In our biz, you have to play golf." Lucky or unlucky for me, he was also a lefty golfer. He took me to a par-3 course in the tiny town of Akron, Pennsylvania, and we played 18 holes for $2.50. I was instantly addicted. How could this game not be mastered? How could no one ever achieve a perfect round? It had to be possible, right? Pitchers have thrown perfect games, bowlers have rolled perfect games and basketball players have had perfect shooting nights. Yet in this sport, perfection is not possible. I've been saying for years that golf needs an 800 number for an addiction/crisis/frustration support line.

What venue do yo I hate going to the most on tour and it can be for any reason? #AskESPNCaddie — Jordon Smith (@jordonbmb) June 1, 2017

Collins: Here's the honest truth: I don't "hate" any tournament, but, just like some golfers on the PGA Tour, I have become a spoiled whiny brat -- when it comes to parking convenience. I admit it. I know it sounds silly to most of you, at least those of you who don't have parking issues. But when a tournament says they have media-specific parking or a media-specific shuttle and it's a lie, I feel like Bruce Banner fighting off the coming of the big green guy. If I'm going to be forced to park far away from where I'm going to work, then I want to only be with my colleagues going to and from my car dragging my 60-pound case back and forth. Let me repeat: I know I'm a spoiled brat who has the coolest job ever and I have zero reason to complain about anything in our world today. (Sarcastically) It's not my fault, it's all the tournaments who gave me good parking and spoiled me to begin with; it's their fault!

@ESPNCaddie So if you had one meal left what would you have?

Oh, a 🏌 question too, Is Langer breaking the rules? #askESPNCaddie — Scott Ackerson (@scottaxe) June 1, 2017

Collins: Medium-rare bone-in rib eye, sweet potato fries, caramelized Brussels sprouts, fresh warm croissants and for dessert a piece of cherry pie from my hometown and a big bowl of two kinds of ice cream: coffee and chocolate-peanut butter swirl.

As for your golf question, yes, in the video we saw this past week, Bernhard Langer was breaking the anchoring rule. But consider two things. First and most important: That video could have been of his practice stroke, in which case he didn't violate anything because you can do whatever you want to practice. Second, and this is just me personally, I don't care. I care about following the rules, but looking at that stroke, the club could swing and wriggle freely as could his hand and wrist. To me that's not anchored, and it's coming back to people who hate the putter he's using looking for excuses to get it out of the game.