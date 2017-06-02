Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer took to Twitter on Thursday to defend Tiger Woods in the aftermath of his DUI arrest, imploring the golfer's detractors to "stop being so nasty.''

Kaymer, who is from Germany, posted a 2-minute, 5-second video on his Twitter account in which he gave a heartfelt take on Woods' troubles.

"Obviously a lot of people know what happened to Tiger Woods the last few days, few weeks,'' Kaymer said. "There's so many comments, so many opinions. They are so unfair and so disrespectful, in my opinion.''

Kaymer, 32, who is from Dusseldorf and also has a U.S. home in Arizona, was ranked No. 1 in the world for eight weeks in 2011 and has played numerous rounds with Woods over the years. He won the 2010 PGA Championship as well as the 2014 U.S. Open. He also won the Players Championship in 2014 and has 11 victories on the European Tour.

Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car on Memorial Day and failed a field sobriety test, according to a police report that also said the golfer had not been drinking. Woods offered an apology via a statement and said he took responsibility for his actions.

Even before all the facts became known, there was a good deal of conjecture and commentary concerning Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back surgery and will not play golf the rest of this season. He has been plagued by injuries the past four years and has not won since 2013. His last major title came nine years ago.

Woods has received support from other players, including Jack Nicklaus, but Kaymer spoke in detail.

"He inspired kids, teenagers; he inspired all of us,'' Kaymer said. "I find it so nasty that people just kick him while he's already on the floor, and at the end of the day it's just using someone else for your own sadness. Yes, he's in the public eye, he's in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him.

"But why so nasty? Why don't you try to do the opposite and help him now in the way he inspired us?''

Kaymer added: "My wish would be, stop being so nasty. Try to help. We all want to see him happier and hopefully one day see him play golf again. That's my only wish.''