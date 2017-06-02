Footage released by the Jupiter, Florida, Police Department shows Tiger Woods inside the blood alcohol testing center at the Palm Beach County Jail less than 90 minutes after his arrest (2:58)

Police in Jupiter, Florida, released a video Thursday night showing golf star Tiger Woods inside the Blood Alcohol Testing center at the Palm Beach County Jail less than 90 minutes after his Monday arrest.

In the video, an official is seen administering a Breathalyzer exam to Woods. Woods was handcuffed and barefoot and appeared to doze off before taking the test, which he blew a 0.00.

On Wednesday, officials released dashcam video from the arrest. That video showed Woods's speech was slow and slurred. Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods is scheduled to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County Court.