Jason Dufner tells Michael Collins that he's not sitting on his laurels going into the weekend. (1:18)

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Jason Dufner wants to put together more than just a few good rounds at the Memorial this week. The first two rounds put him in the record book.

Dufner holed out from the 18th fairway and then added three more birdies on the front nine for another 7-under 65. That set the 36-hole record at Muirfield Village and gave him a six-shot lead over Rickie Fowler among the early starters Friday.

Dufner was at 14-under 130, one better than the 36-hole score of Scott Hoch in 1987 and Fowler in 2010. Neither won the tournament.

Fowler, who was 3 over after his opening four holes of the tournament, had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.

Jordan Spieth, one shot behind Dufner after the opening round, played in the afternoon.