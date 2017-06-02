DUBLIN, Ohio -- I know, I'm late. But this week's Caddie Confidential is like a fine wine -- it had to age and breathe. Truth be told, the caddie and I kept missing each other so we didn't actually connect until after he was done with the first round.

Good news for you, though, since that means insight from the course and something about how hard it is to caddie when the weather is perfect. Of course we start by talking about what everyone is talking about: Tiger Woods. Enjoy!

Collins: What was it like getting to the tournament this week and no one was talking about the course or tournament?

Caddie: Unusual I guess. Cause the focus is normally on Jack when you come to this tournament. Being about Tiger, yeah it was different for sure.

Collins: And when it turned out after Tiger was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and it wasn't alcohol but prescription drugs that he said he had taken, then what was the reaction?

Caddie: I kinda thought at the time when it happened (initially) that that may have been the case and I'm glad it wasn't alcohol. Because he came out and said that he hadn't been drinking. But I also know the effects of what some prescription medications can have and what they can do. I kinda feel bad for him. Also glad that he didn't cause any more damage. Something bad could have happened. He could've been killed or hit someone else. I guess in a way it was good that, in the state he was in, nothing really serious happened.

Collins: How do you feel about the reaction of people about Tiger now, later in the week? Seems like the public is saying "back off."

Caddie: It's hard. Everything is so out there now. And I don't like (that) the world is heading in that way. Everything is online and everything is so accessible. People are human man. We all make mistakes whether we willingly do it or unwillingly do it. That's life and it seems like with the internet and social media now, you can just get crucified at the drop of a hat.

Collins: It's wild to see how in the beginning everyone comes at you, and then later, everyone defends you.

Caddie: Yeah. First thing is everyone points their finger. Everyone "knows," but no one really knows and that's the thing. You get crucified by social media and people pointing their fingers at you. Then once the facts unfold, you can't take back the lash you got. But that just seems to be the way of the world these days.

Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, held at Muirfield Village in Ohio, is "tough but fair" according to this week's anonymous caddie. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Collins: Does it make it scarier for a caddie then, too? Is that why there aren't more caddies on social media?

Caddie: Oh 100 percent. I'm not a huge fan of social media, mainly because of that. But there's been a ton of golfers, NFL players, soccer players, sports athletes. I think they're just so much more exposed now to the public. Any little thing now can be taken out of context and fired back at them. As far as caddies go, yeah, you can be guilty by association. Why put yourself in that situation where you can be exposed that way?

Collins: It's a bit of a catch-22.

Caddie: Well everyone wants to know. What's Tom like? What's Bob like? ... As a caddie, I'm just a big believer in what happens in the locker room stays in the locker room. What happens on the course, stays on the course. If you're on social media, you're exposing yourself to more people asking.

Collins: It's funny because people almost seem disappointed when you tell them someone is just a normal guy.

Caddie: Absolutely. Like if you give them, "Well Tom is an unbelievable person who does all this charity work that people don't know." Then it's like (disappointed voice) "Oh ok." But if he's a guy who goes to bars and drinks on the quiet everyone's like, "That's great!" They love it. They wanna hear that. That's what they're more interested in. There's not enough good stories out there. Too much negativity into all the dirt and not enough of the good stuff that people do.

Collins: Let's talk golf and this course. What is it about this golf course that players love so much?

Caddie: I think because it's tough but fair. It's a great challenge. It's a good field. If you play well, you get rewarded. If you suck, you suck. I think the golf courses that are tough but fair are the best ones to play ... the best player wins this week, period. There's no, "who got the luckiest" or "who got the best draw" ... I just think it is what it is, the best player wins.

Collins: Normally I asked caddies about caddying in wind, rain, heat or cold, but this week has been perfect (so far). Is perfect weather the toughest to caddie because there are no excuses?

Caddie: It shouldn't be obviously but, I understand what you're saying. Sometimes it can be. I guess it's more of a focus. It's harder to keep your guy focused when it's easier. But this week you really have to caddie because there's a certain way to play this golf course. If you get out of position, it can be extremely tough. Yes you come across rough and whatnot, but if you miss it in the right places and keep the hole in front of you, you can score well still.

Collins: Whereas when it's raining or blowing 30 mph, it's easy to stay focused because the conditions are so difficult.

Caddie: I really just clock out those days and try and get it done. I'm really like a 2-shot handicap in the rain.

Collins: (I am literally on a knee laughing, cause the guy is being honest.)

Caddie: Whatever my player does, he does.

Collins: You really hate the rain that much?

Caddie: I'm terrible. But, in saying that, the caddie is only as good as his player in the rain. As much as he helps him.

Collins: Well, if the player doesn't wanna be there and is miserable in the rain ... it's hard to fight. I usually could go three or four holes and then I was like, "Alright, you give up, I give up." And I'd check out.

Caddie: (Now he's laughing.) Exactly! Especially when you've done it a thousand times. "Yeah this place does suck. Yeah this weather sucks. Yeah we should've stayed home."

Collins: (I can't breathe cause I'm laughing so hard remembering how many times players have said that to me or players in my group said that to their caddie.)

Caddie: You gotta be honest man!

Collins: It's so true dude!!

Collins: Are the milkshakes here as good as everybody says?

Caddie: They're very good. I'm lucky my player tries to force one into me everyday. I admit I threw one away Wednesday but I had one Tuesday, and I had one (Thursday). They are pretty good. You just gotta force it down and then try to make it back to the (hotel) without falling asleep!

Collins: What's your flavor?

Caddie: I'm a purist. I'm a vanilla guy.

Collins: What? Plain vanilla?

Caddie: That's it. Straight vanilla.

Collins: I am so disappointed.

Collins: There is one place here that's kinda famous for having caddies hang out after a round and have an adult beverage, the Bogey Inn. Is this the one tournament where a caddie can go "old school" a night or two? Catch an Uber back to the hotel?

Caddie: (Laughs) ... I was gonna mention that before ... The Bogey Inn is definitely (a place) you need to check that off (your list). I have had some early nights at the Bogey Inn, in the past.

Collins: When you say "early" do you mean am?

Caddie: Uuuuuuummm ... (long pause as he contemplates ...) Let's say "late pm" man! (Now he starts laughing)

Collins: I like early am better!

Caddie: (laughing) Code of silence man! Code of silence! I've had some big ones there, yes.

Collins: So there are still spots out on tour where a caddie can go out and be a caddie of yesteryear!

Caddie: Absolutely. Absolutely! Bogey (Inn) here, Cool River in Dallas, it's definitely a lot different than it used to be ... but there's definitely some spots that you need to check out.