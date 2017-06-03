        <
          Phil Mickelson says he will miss U.S. Open to attend his daughter's graduation

          4:21 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Phil Mickelson said Saturday that he will skip the upcoming U.S. Open to attend his daughter Amanda's high school graduation.

          "As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present," Mickelson told to the New York Times. Mickelson, who will turn 47 the day after the graduation added, "there's no greater joy as a parent."

          The U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

          Mickelson, who is playing this weekend at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, needs a victory in the United States Open to become the sixth man to win a career Grand Slam.

          In 2013, Mickelson left the U.S. Open to attend the same daughter's 8th grade graduation, then returned on an overnight flight and landed just a few hours before his tee time at Merion outside of Philadelphia. He went on to finish second in the torunament, two strokes behind Justin Rose.

