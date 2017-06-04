DUBLIN, Ohio -- For a guy who once tried to turn his professional career into a semi-retirement gig, Steve Stricker sure is playing a lot of golf these days.

The U.S. Presidents Cup captain, who has dabbled a bit on the PGA Tour Champions circuit after turning 50 earlier this year, is in the midst of what could be a seven-tournament run if all goes well.

"I haven't done that in forever,'' Stricker said at the Memorial Tournament where he was playing his fourth straight event. "That's like two years right there.''

Stricker's reason is simple: he wants to play in the U.S. Open in his home state of Wisconsin.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner is not exempt for the tournament that begins on June 15 and is trying to make a last-minute push to get in the field at Erin Hills, which is roughly 75 minutes from his Madison home.

Ranked 85th in the world coming into the Memorial, Stricker would need to be in the top 60 after next week's FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis -- where he will also attempt to make the U.S. Open field on Monday via a 36-hole sectional qualifier.

"That's the only reason that's driving me, really,'' Stricker said. "It's there in my home state. I walked around with the USGA and the original owner Bob Lang when (the course) was built. I was with Mike Davis (the USGA's executive director) and the owner and they were talking about the possibility of a U.S. Open there.

"They wanted a player to go around there, and I was in on it from the start kind of. It's right there in our back yard, the U.S. Open has never been in Wisconsin, so I think it's be really cool to be part of it.

"And it's not like I'm chopping (like a high-handicapper). I'm still competitive, 85th in the world or whatever.''

Editor's Picks Stricker denied special exemption to U.S. Open Steve Stricker was denied a special exemption to the U.S. Open, meaning he'll have to qualify or reach the top 60 of the World Golf Ranking.

To that end, Stricker wrote to the USGA earlier this year asking for a special exemption. Such a pass into the U.S. Open would not have been unprecedented, although the organization appears to have gotten more stingy with them of late.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen received one last year to play at Oakmont, the first since Tom Watson and Vijay Singh got them in 2010 at Pebble Beach. Before that, it was Nick Price in 2005 at Pinehurst No. 2. Stricker was turned down.

"When you look at the whole list of past champions, it's a who's who of the golf Hall of Fame,'' Stricker said. "(Arnold) Palmer, (Jack), Nicklaus, Watson, (Lee) Trevino. You go back, (Ben) Hogan. I looked at that and thought, shoot, there's no chance. I was fine with it.''

Stricker tied for seventh last week at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Prior to that he competed in the Players Championship and went to the Regions Tradition on the Champions Tour. The FedEx St. Jude Classic would be his fifth straight tournament, followed by the U.S. Open, if he qualifies, and then a senior event in Wisconsin where he's the tournament host.

Two years ago, Stricker played just nine times total, and in 2014 he entered just 12 tournaments.

"I feel good,'' he said. "I had the family (wife Nickie and daughters Bobbi and Isabella) out with me for three weeks. We rented a house and it wasn't like I was gone so much. That was part of my decision. If I was out here by myself all that time, I wouldn't be doing it.''

Stricker likely needed to finish among the top 3 on Sunday to move into the top 60 in the world, a goal that evaporated when he shot 41 on the front side.

But there is Monday's qualifier in Memphis and a chance for another high finish next week. If Stricker failed in those attempts, he'll at least enjoy a week off.