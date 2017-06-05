World No. 2 Rory McIlroy insists he will put his recent injury troubles behind him and return at next week's U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

McIlroy pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and missed last week's Memorial Tournament due to a rib injury which has marred his performances this year.

But it now looks that McIlroy will return for the U.S. Open, the first major he won back in 2011, after recuperating in the Algarve.

"I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time," McIlroy told The Guardian. "The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating -- I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour -- but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the U.S. Open.

"As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.

"Every aspect of the facilities at Quinta do Lago has been first class. I can't thank the people there enough for the way they have looked after me. I have been able to work on fitness and golf without any distractions at all."

Phil Mickelson meanwhile will miss the tournament due to his daughter's graduation falling on the same day as the opening round.