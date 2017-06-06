Former World No. 1 Luke Donald will not compete at next week's U.S. Open after failing to progress through qualifying.

The 39-year-old, who is now ranked at 75, was unable to finish in the top 14 of a 120-strong field playing at the Brookside and Lakes courses in Columbus.

Donald finished on five under after his two rounds, three shots off the cut mark, meaning he will sit out the year's second major, to be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The Englishman has yet to win a major and his best finish at the US Open came in 2013 when he tied for eighth at Merrion.

Scot Martin Laird will be there, though, after he carded a pair of 67s to finish on 10 under while former major champions Keegan Bradley and Stewart Cink also made the grade.

Former Ryder Cup player Steve Stricker made it through his section at the Germantown Country Club and Ridgeway as he finished top of the pile with a total score of 132.