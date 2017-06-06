Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from this week's FedEx St Jude Classic after being hit on the elbow by an amateur during a coaching session.

Harrington has played just seven events in 2017 after undergoing surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck in March, but had been due to play his third tournament in succession in Memphis.

The 45-year-old wrote on Twitter:

Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR @fesjcmemphis this week.I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

It was not immediately apparent how serious Harrington was when he added: "Thankfully nothing was broken, just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf."

However, his sense of humour looked to be firmly in tact when he concluded:

There's no truth in the rumour that it was the amateur's best strike of the day @fesjcmemphis @PGATOUR — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

Harrington said he expects to be out of action for 12 days. The Dubliner failed to secure a place in next week's US Open via the 36-hole qualifier at Walton Heath last week.