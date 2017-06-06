        <
        >

          Padraig Harrington withdraws from St Jude Classic after freak injury

          Padraig Harrington played just seven events in 2017 after undergoing surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck. Warren Little/Getty Images
          1:19 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from this week's FedEx St Jude Classic after being hit on the elbow by an amateur during a coaching session.

          Harrington has played just seven events in 2017 after undergoing surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck in March, but had been due to play his third tournament in succession in Memphis.

          The 45-year-old wrote on Twitter:

          It was not immediately apparent how serious Harrington was when he added: "Thankfully nothing was broken, just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf."

          However, his sense of humour looked to be firmly in tact when he concluded:

          Harrington said he expects to be out of action for 12 days. The Dubliner failed to secure a place in next week's US Open via the 36-hole qualifier at Walton Heath last week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.