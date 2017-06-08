Fifteen-year-old golfer Anne Chen, who will be a sophomore this year at Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, qualified Wednesday for the U.S. Women's Open for a third consecutive year.

She tied co-automatic qualifier Marissa Steen of West Chester, Ohio, with a 2-under-par 142 at sectional Open qualifying at Texas' Woodlands Country Club. They will join qualifiers from 23 other sectional venues to compete for the title of U.S. Women's Open champion.

Chen's father, Bryon, will be her caddie at the Open, scheduled for July 13-16 in Bedminster, N.J., at the Trump National Golf Club.

She shot 75 and 67 over 36 holes of qualifying.