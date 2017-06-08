        <
        >

          Jordan Spieth added to field for Travelers Championship

          11:23 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Travelers Championship has added two-time major champion Jordan Spieth to the field for this year's tournament, which will played a week after the U.S. Open.

          It will be the 23-year-old's first appearance at the Connecticut PGA event.

          Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open, is currently ranked No. 6 in the world. He becomes the third top-10 golfer to commit to the Travelers, joining No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jason Day.

          The field also includes two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk and defending champion Russell Knox.

