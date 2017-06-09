George Cook estimates he's played hundreds of rounds at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Montana. Until Tuesday night, he never had a hole-in-one.

And he didn't have to wait long for the second.

Fifteen minutes after acing the No. 13 hole in men's league play, Cook made his second hole-in-one on the 15th.

"It's kind of surreal," Cook, of Great Falls, Montana, told MontanaSports.com. "I hit the first one, it was exciting. OK, I can check that off the bucket list. Go to the next hole, have a good hole and the next hole I do it again. At the time it was exciting, now it's really setting in how cool it really was."

Cook, a 58-year-old retired firefighter with a 9-handicap, used a 7-iron on the par-3 13th.

"The swing was just sweet," Cook said. "Everybody's looking, going, 'You're right at it, you're right at it.' The ball hops twice, boom, gone. We got all excited."

He parred the 14th hole, and then on the 112-yard No. 15, he took out a sand wedge.

"Same thing. Pure swing -- everyone's telling me I was going right at it," Cook said. "Hops once -- boom -- in the hole."

Two aces in three holes?

Cook figured he should ride the lucky streak.

"I also bought two lottery tickets," he said. "So I may be worth millions here soon."