Michael Collins could never see himself using a push cart at the pro level, but has no issue seeing it on any other level. (1:46)

It's the week before the U.S. Open starts, and we've got all kinds of questions about rules, push carts (see video above) and, of course, food. With so many great inquiries to choose from, let's not waste anymore time with small talk. Enjoy this week's #AskESPNCaddie.

#AskESPNCaddie In your opinion, based on the recent close-ups we've seen from Langer, is he still anchoring?? IMO yes, but could be wrong.. — Catherine Morency (@CathPocahontas9) June 8, 2017

First is addressing the "close-ups" you've seen. Most of what I've seen from people who have complained about him anchoring has been video or photo evidence of his practice strokes. This makes me laugh, because there's no rule against practicing an illegal stroke (at least not yet). I will say I have seen one putt where his left arm could have been braced against his body, but unless Langer is going to take his shirt off before every putt or start wearing neoprene wetsuit tops, we have to take his word that he's not anchoring. While there may be some golfers whose integrity you don't believe in, Bernhard Langer is someone I don't feel would try to skirt the rules. Langer's old-school, and I think his conscience would eat at him too much to even try to cheat. Most important, to me, everyone who is calling him a cheater ultimately is only trying to get rid of the broomstick putter.

Bernhard Langer's use of a broomstick putter has led to accusations that he's illegally anchoring when he putts. Rob Carr/Getty Images

In your opinion who has better chance to win the us open, Andy Sullivan or Beef? #askespncaddie — Braden List (@ListBraden) June 8, 2017

I love Andrew "Beef" Johnston, but his résumé and OWGR aren't nearly as good as Sullivan's. That's not to say Beef couldn't catch lightning. Remember, he finished eighth at last year's Open Championship, four spots better than Sullivan. That being said, you asked about the U.S. Open, and for now I'll take Sullivan just by a paper-thin slice of roast beef.

#AskESPNCaddie. If an OB stake is in your back swing do you get relief? How about a lateral stake? — Justin (@izzy6776) June 8, 2017

There is no relief from a white boundary stake. This is the best explanation I found on the USGA's rules and decisions page:

24/4 Part of Boundary Fence Within Boundary Line Q. Part of a boundary fence is bowed towards the course so that it is inside the boundary line formed by the fence posts. A player's ball comes to rest against this part of the fence. Is the player entitled to relief under Rule 24-2b? A. No. A fence defining out of bounds is not an obstruction even if part of it is inside the boundary line formed by the fence posts -- see Definitions of "Obstructions" and "Out of Bounds."

Here's how the hazard stake rules are explained in a USGA rules FAQ:

Q. May stakes defining or identifying water hazards be moved? A. Stakes defining water hazards are obstructions. If they can easily be moved, then they are movable obstructions and may be removed in accordance with Rule 24-1. However, if the stakes can not be removed without unreasonable effort, causing delay, or damaging the course, they are immovable obstructions, and Rule 24-2b applies. Additionally, the Committee may make a Local Rule specifying that the water hazard stakes are immovable obstructions (see Definition of "Obstructions").

I hope that helps.

#askESPNcaddie What flavor was that milkshake you spilt on yourself at The Memorial last week ? — Frank Darby (@Fdarbs) June 8, 2017

The Buckeye. It's chocolate with peanut butter. The trick was using vanilla ice cream and Hershey's chocolate syrup. Having Jack Nicklaus make fun of me and then getting scolded by Barbara Nicklaus was almost worth the spill. But having to go on TV and admit I spilled milkshake on myself sucked. Would have been worse if I had tried to hide it, though.