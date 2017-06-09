DES MOINES, Iowa -- Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Glen Day each shot 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the PGA Tour Champions event in Iowa on Friday.

Langer won the previous two senior circuit events, both majors, and is seeking to become the first player on the 50-and-over tour with wins in three straight starts since Fred Couples in 2010.

Six players shot 5-under 67s at the Wakonda Club, including Mark Calcavecchia and Scott McCarron.

Calcavecchia won at Wakonda in 2015, and McCarron rallied for his first senior victory here a year ago.