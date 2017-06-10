Tiger Woods told police when he was arrested May 29 on suspicion of DUI that one of the drugs he was taking was Xanax, according to an unredacted police report obtained by The Golf Channel.

The Golf Channel obtained a version of a Jupiter Police Department (Florida) report that wasn't redacted like the version police released to the media last week.

Xanax is typically used to treat anxiety and panic disorders as well as insomnia. It is commonly referred to as a benzodiazepine.

In the original report, on a line labeled "medical conditions," police listed Vicodin, Soloxex (sic), Torix (sic) and Vioxx, which Woods noted that he had not taken this year. Xanax was not listed.

Woods, who fell asleep at the wheel and was observed by police with his car pulled over on a road near his home in Jupiter, failed multiple field sobriety tests but also blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer after being taken into custody. Woods later said his condition was from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

Woods also underwent a urine test; results of that test have not been released.