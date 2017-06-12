Dustin Johnson will come away a winner this week whether or not he successfully defends his U.S. Open title.

Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky is scheduled to give birth Monday to their second son before Johnson travels to Erin Hills, the Wisconsin site of golf's national championship, according to several people close to the world's top-ranked player.

Barring a change in schedule, Johnson will travel to Erin Hills the day after Gretzky gives birth by Caesarean section in the Los Angeles area.

Johnson spent some time at the 7,741-yard course after missing the cut at the Memorial last week in Dublin, Ohio.

Had a good couple of practice rounds at Erin Hills and really like the course. Looking forward to defending next week. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) June 5, 2017

Johnson and Gretzky have a 2-year-old son, Tatum. They announced in February that Paulina, daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, was pregnant with another boy.

During the opening of his winery and distillery Wednesday night in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Wayne Gretzky told The Brantford Expositor that his daughter's pending delivery was "taking up all of our time right now. Another little boy will be born between now and next Monday."

USGA officials have scheduled Johnson for a 4 p.m. CT news conference Wednesday, a day later than prominent players normally hold their media sessions at major championships. Johnson requested that time slot, according to an official. He claimed his first major victory at Oakmont last year and is looking to become the first man to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange did it in 1988 and '89.

He won three consecutive tour starts earlier this year before pulling out of The Masters after he said he hurt his back and elbow in a staircase fall.