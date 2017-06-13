Andy North and Matt Barrie walk the course at Erin Hills, pointing out some of the challenges the field will face while playing the U.S. Open. (1:50)

World No.3 Jason Day has welcomed potentially brutal conditions for the US Open, saying complaints from competitors about the course set-up and weather are music to his ears.

The 29-year-old Australian relishes typically tough venues put forward by the United States Golf Association (organiser of the US Open), notching an impressive two runner-ups among five top-10s from six starts at the year's second major.

Day hasn't finished worse than ninth at the past four US Opens and attributes his super record to mental toughness.

"Emotional control is crucial at the US Open; getting over things quickly is important because you may have a double-bogey and feel like you're out of the tournament, but you aren't," Day told AAP.

"The biggest thing is you don't have to be aggressive too often - pars are great, sneak a birdie in when you can and avoid the big numbers."

The USGA and debut US Open host Erin Hills have come under fire, with several golfers taking to social media to express their angst at the 7,100-metre Wisconsin course and its knee-high fescue grass in the primary rough.

Three days of rain and wind forecast to settle in from Friday's second round will only add to the test. But Day believes that separates the contenders from the pretenders.

"Usually when you hear people complain, it's one less guy you have to worry about at the start of the week. Attitude makes up for at least 25 percent of your performance," said Day at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Tough, windy conditions with rain ... I feel I play a lot better in because it brings in the mental aspect. It constantly tests that barrier to see if I can push myself further and further."

Day, who is chasing his second career major after winning the 2015 US PGA Championship at nearby Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, said his two results leading into the US Open have given him a much-needed confidence boost.

The Queensland native narrowly lost the Byron Nelson Classic in a sudden-death playoff in May, finishing runner-up, before earning a share of 15th at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio - his best finish at his hometown event.

"I've started to get a lot more confidence over the last two events I've played compared to the first nine events (of 2017)," said Day.